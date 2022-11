Not Available

K-von is the most famous Half-Persian comedian in the world. Raised by a religious family in Las Vegas; he's an expert at removing a bad word from a darn joke while keeping it funny. Millions have seen his appearances on NETFLIX with Russell Peters, NBC's ‘Last Comic Standing’, and his popular TED Talk. K-von’s style is versatile yet relatable with storytelling and high-energy performances about a variety of mainstream topics.