Not Available

K-1 Asia MAX 2008 in Seoul - Asia Tournament - took place on Sunday, February 24, 2008 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, Korea. The event featured an eight-man elimination tournament fought under K-1 MAX Rules (70 kg/152 lb weight class), with the winner qualifying for the K-1 World MAX 2008 Final 16, held on April 9, 2008 at Hiroshima Green Arena in Hiroshima, Japan.