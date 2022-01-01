K1 Award & MAX Korea 2009

Not Available

K-1 Award & MAX Korea 2009 was a kickboxing event promoted by the K-1 organization. The event was held at the Central City Millennium Hall in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday March 20, 2009. It was an eight-man elimination tournament for fighters based in South Korea and the East Asia region, with all matches fought under K-1 MAX Rules (70 kg/152 lb weight class). As well as tournament there was also a "K-1 World Youth Special Match", a women’s bout and a Superfight between Shingo Garyu and In Jin Chi. In total there were sixteen fighters, representing four countries.