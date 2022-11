Not Available

K-1 PREMIUM 2005 Dynamite!! was held on New Year's Eve, Sunday, December 31, 2005 at the Osaka Dome in Osaka, Japan. It featured 7 HERO'S MMA rules fights, and 4 K-1 rules fights. The event attracted a sellout crowd of 53,025 to the Osaka Dome, and was broadcast across Japan on the TBS Network. In the main event, Norifumi "KID" Yamamoto faced Genki Sudo in the finals of the Hero's Middleweight Tournament to decide the first HERO'S Middleweight Champion