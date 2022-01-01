K1 HERO's 1

Not Available

Hero's 1 was a mixed martial arts event held by the Hero's promotion on March 26, 2005 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event was the first to be held by Hero's, an organization operated by Fighting and Entertainment Group, the parent entity behind kickboxing organization K-1. A number of fighters from other combat sports made their MMA debuts at the event; kickboxer Ramon Dekkers, Sumo wrestler Alan Karaev and judoka Kim Min-Soo. In the main event, decorated judoka Yoshihiro Akiyama faced kickboxing superstar Jérôme Le Banner in an open-weight contest.