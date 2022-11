Not Available

Hero's 3 was a mixed martial arts event held by the Hero's promotion on September 7, 2005 at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured the quarter-final and semi-finals of the eight-man 2005 Lightweight Grand Prix. The tournament featured six Japanese fighters, Kazuyuki Miyata, Hiroyuki Takaya, Hideo Tokoro, Genki Sudo, Caol Uno and Norifumi "KID" Yamamoto, as well as Brazil's Royler Gracie and Remigijus Morkevičius of Lithuania.