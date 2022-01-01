K1 World MAX 2003 Champions' Challenge

Not Available

K-1 World MAX 2003 Champions Challenge was a kickboxing event promoted by the K-1 organization. The event was held in Tokyo at the Nippon Budokan, on Tuesday, November 18, 2003. It was a one match showcase event, featuring ten world's best martial artists against Japan's top kickboxers, all fights were fought under K-1 Rules (70 kg/152 lb weight class). In total there were twenty fighters, from seven different countries. The main event featured local favourite Masato against Vince Phillips.