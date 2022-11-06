K1 World MAX 2004 World Tournament Final

Not Available

This was the third K-1 MAX final for middleweight kickboxers (70 kg/154 lb weight class) involving eight finalists and two reserve fighters, with all bouts fought under K-1 rules. Seven of the eight finalists had won elimination fights at the K-1 World MAX 2004 World Tournament Open, while the last finalist and both reserve fighters were invited despite suffering defeats. As well as tournament matches there was also an opening fight, fought under K-1 rules and a super fight fought under K-1 mixed rules (2 rounds of kickboxing, 2 rounds of MMA). In total there were fourteen fighters at the event, representing nine countries.