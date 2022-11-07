K1 World MAX 2005 Championship Final

Not Available

K-1 World MAX 2005 Championship Final was the fourth K-1 World MAX final for middleweight kickboxers (70 kg/152 lb weight class), involving eight finalists and two reserve fighters, with all bouts fought under K-1 rules. All eight of the finalists had won elimination fights at the K-1 World MAX 2005 World Tournament Open, while the reserve fighters were invited despite suffering defeats. As well as tournament matches there were also three super fights fought under K-1 rules (70 kg/152 lb weight class).