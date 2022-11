Not Available

K-1 World MAX 2008 World Championship Tournament - Final 16 took place on Wednesday, April 9, 2008 at the Hiroshima Green Arena in Hiroshima, Japan. The Main card featured 8 Super fights with the winners qualifying for the K-1 World MAX 2008 Final 8, held on July 7, 2008 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.