K-1 World MAX 2009 World Championship Tournament Final 8 took place on July 13, 2009, at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The main card featured the quarter-finals of the K-1 World MAX 2009 tournament, fought under K-1 MAX rules. All tournament fighters qualified by winning their bouts at the K-1 World MAX 2009 Final 16 event, held earlier on April, 2009 in Fukuoka, Japan.