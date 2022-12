Not Available

In this ground-breaking expose, industry insiders go on the record to explain how carefully Pokies are programmed for addiction. They’re joined by world-leading neuroscientists, taking you into the lab to reveal how these machines work on the deepest levels of our brains, leading some researchers to call them “electronic morphine”. And, we reveal how successive Australian governments have become the biggest addicts of all. This documentary puts the pokie machine on trial.