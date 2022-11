Not Available

The Araribóia indigenous land in Maranhão is one of the most endangered in the Amazon. It is the territory of the Guajajara people and also of a group of isolated indigenous people, the Awá Guajá. The film is an alert and a cry for help from the Guajajara for the protection of forests and their Awá Guajá relatives. One of the last hunting and gathering peoples in the world, whose way of life depends essentially on the forest, has its days numbered if the destruction continues.