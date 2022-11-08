Not Available

This is the story of happy-go-lucky young collegian Raja, who lives with his father, a retired school-teacher, mother, a housewife, and elder brother, Shankar, a gangster and hit-man for a criminal don named Anna. When Shankar is betrayed by Kaalia Abdul, Anna asks his men to kill Shankar, which they do. Raja abandons his studies, his sweetheart, and go on a mission to find his brother's killers. Soon he, too, becomes a pawn in Anna, Kaalia Abdul, and Minister Dharmadhikari's mind games, and is pitted against his former friend and Police Inspector Pratap, and present Police Inspector Sidhant - who has been assigned to bring in Raja - dead or alive.