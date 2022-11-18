Kaadhal Devathai

Not Available

Raju (Chiranjeevi), a courageous and spirited young man, is a caregiver to four young orphans. He is a tourist guide in a picturesque hill station. One of the children is accidentally injured and, on the suggestion of an ayurvedic guru that the cure for this injury can be found on the banks of Manasa Sarovar, Raju goes to the Himalayas. During the same time, a celestial being, Indraja (Sridevi), the daughter of Lord Indra, happens to visit the Manasa Sarovar. She accidentally drops her ring, which is her passport to the Heaven. Raju finds this ring and starts wearing it, unaware of its divine power. Because Indraja is unable to enter Heaven, Brihaspathi, the Deva-guru, allows her to go back to Earth to retrieve it before the next Kartik Poornima.