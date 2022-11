Not Available

Practical jokes unexpectedly lead to romance in this offbeat yarn starring Prasanth as Vishva, who takes pleasure in playing pranks on people -- including the fetching Jothi (Isha Gopikar). Unaware that they're both on a trip to London, Vishva visits Princess Diana's gravesite and leaves a moving poem later read by Jothi, who's touched by it. As they trade anonymous missives, Vishva and Jothi fall in love not realizing they know each other.