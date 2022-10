Not Available

Kaadhal Solla Vandhen (Tamil: காதல் சொல்ல வந்தேன்;Assamese: কাধাল সোল্লা ভানডেন; English: I came to express my love) is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language romance film written and directed by Boopathy Pandian, which stars Balaji Balakrishnan of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal fame, Meghana Raj and Karthik Sabesh in lead and Arya in a guest role.[1] The film, previously titled as Naanum En Sandhyavum and Naan Avalai Sandhitha Pozhudhu, is produced by S3 Films and features music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.