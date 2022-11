Not Available

'Kaafiron Ki Namaaz' is about a recently court martialed army officer, a writer and a musician who confess their most personal secrets to each other on a rainy Christmas Eve somewhere in Srinagar, Kashmir. What begins as a dramatic discussion between the army officer and the writer in an old, abandoned hotel soon turns into a chilling meeting raising some pertinent issues. Meanwhile, the writer's camera assistant stands as a mute spectator and records everything on his camera.