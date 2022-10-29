Not Available

Kaalai (Tamil: காளை; English: Bull) is a 2008 action film directed by Tharun Gopi. The film stars Silambarasan with Vedhika, Lal, Sangeetha and Seema in supporting roles. Previously the original lead cast, Madhavan had dropped out of the project, as did Trisha Krishnan. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Early reports claimed the title were set to be Chennaiyil Irundhu Madhurai, Mosamanavan and Agaradhi. The film opened to negative reviews and became an Avg.Hit. It has been dubbed in Hindi as Jwalamukhi Man With Fire.