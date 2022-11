Not Available

After a dispute with a local dentist, a minister is thrown out of his church, and finds himself an unemployed White Afrikaner Male. Desperate for work, he accepts a job as a manager in a men's club, which allows gambling, stripping and drinking - by the customers. In an attempt to avoid his old congregation recognising him, he dons a costume straight out of the Bible. To make matters worse, the club is run by his cousin, who is also a gangster.