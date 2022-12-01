Not Available

Suraj has been a slacker all his adult life. He hates any kind of work - rather it's paying or volunteer. One day he gate-crashes a wedding ceremony and finds out that the groom is to live with his In-laws. To his delight, he finds out that the bride has an unmarried sister. And so Suraj starts to woo the unmarried sister, Geeta. Slowly Geeta falls in love with Suraj, and with the approval of her wealthy dad, Rai Bahadur Chunilal Sanghvi, both get married. Suraj now looks forward to an easy life at his In-laws, but that is not to be so, for Geeta wants to move out. Suraj goes along with Geeta, but then starts showing his true colors, and openly demands a share in his wealthy father-in-law's estate, even if it means taking the family to court.