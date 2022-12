Not Available

Darshall Lall is a gangster with many political connections. And it is for this reason that no police officer has dared to arrest Lall or any of his men. But when Public Prosecutor, Janki Rai's rickshaw-driver husband, Raghunath Prasad Rai, witnesses Lall's son, Surendra Pal, kill Ram Mohan Tripathi, Lall's son is arrested and brought before the court. Lall's offer to bribe Janki are in vain, and as a result Surendra is convicted and sentenced to die.