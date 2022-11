Not Available

Sadly, Kaash... Mere Hote! relies on the age-old tricks that made masala films so popular with viewers in 1970s and 1980s. The movie throws logic out of the window [the obsessed girl is blessed with super-natural powers], unwanted songs keep popping up every 10 minutes [at times, every 5 minutes], there's a comedy track running parallel, with no connection whatsoever with the main plot. Simply put, Kaash... Mere Hote! is archaic, outdated!