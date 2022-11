Not Available

Kashmora (English: A Powerful Black Magic) is a 1986 Telugu horror suspense thriller, produced by M. Sudhakar Reddy under the Ushodhaya Movies banner and directed by N. B. Chakravarthy. It stars Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Rajasekhar and Bhanupriya in the lead roles. The music was composed by Chakravarthy. The film was recorded as a Super Hit at the box office.