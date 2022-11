Not Available

A romantic road trip to the Catskills for some much-needed time alone turns bumpy for Ren (Hilary Howard) and Mitchell (Mitchell Riggs) in this indie film directed by Josh Apter and Peter Olsen. After picking up a hitchhiker, Lyle (Anthony Leslie), their dream vacation becomes a nightmare, especially when he appears at their cabin hours after they drop him off at the side of the road. At Kaaterskill Falls, the mounting tension takes its toll.