Not Available

Hari is in love with Varsha. But they can't get married till Varsha's old sister Megha gets married first. Hari sets out with the help of his uncle and a wedding broker to find Megha a suitable match. They choose Mahesh who they try to setup with Megha. But circumstances from Megha's past surface which initially prevent their joining ; which Hari and Mahesh try to overcome.