Kaaval Nilayam

Anand Raj And Sarath Kumar play role of high spirited youths wanting to reform the society, both wish to be police but Anand Raj misses out. He is turned to me rowdy who doesn't care about law and institutions. Sarath Kumar becomes the good cop and does his job, but falls prey to scheming villain's and loses his job. Sarath Kumar and Anandraj reunion is death bell for villain Nambiar. The movie has adrenalin pumping action scenes and dialogues are highly political.