Not Available

Director Jothimurugan has taken a tale of adultery and tried to weave a tale of suspense around it. The story is rather old, but the treatment feels that we have seen it quite a few times already. The screenplay is very cliched and leaves little to the imagination. Sachin's acting is good, but he could have improved on his emotions. Angana Roy is pretty, however she could have emoted more to express the different shades her character portrays. Kadhal Saravanan has a meaty role to play and is good. Saashi's music is good and Sunita Sarathy's voice in the 'Unmela Kadhal Vechen' number is special. The climax holds a good twist, and is notable. Kabadam is a tale of adultery and sensuousness told boldly.