Kabayan Jadi Milyuner

Not Available

The tranquility of a village in West Java where there is a simple pesantren lead by Ustad As-Salam Salah suddenly disturbed by the presence of a real estate entrepreneur Boss Rocky who wants to buy the land that to be boarding resort. But the Boss Rocky's intentions he could not carry out easily because it was not unexpected, he met the toughest opponent he has ever met. Opponents are not effective nor bribe the most powerful persuasion. That person is right-handed Ustad Saleh, a young innocent, but cleverly named .. KABAYAN