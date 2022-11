Not Available

Kabo & Platón takes place in urban, present day Puerto Rico. It tells the story of two adolescent boys who want to have their first reggaeton music demo produced, hoping fame and fortune will come their way and put an end to their life of economic struggle. Such adventures make Kabo & Platón grow and reevaluate their priorities. Fame might be fleeting and fortunes may fall, but in the end, friendship endures above all.