Kabuslar Evi: Bir Kış Masalı

The theater actor, Gülseren, is unable to relieve the pain of her husband Hilmi and her daughter Melisa, which she lost as a result of an accident. As a result of the pressures and insistence of his surroundings, he moves away from his house in order to find peace and come to the Nightmares House. A woman in a shady costume, who comes across in unexpected moments while thinking that she is getting away from all her pain, turns her entire balance upside down. While trying to solve the mystery of this woman with the help of Realtor Sema, Gülseren has to confront her daughter and her husband, on the one hand, and to resist the instant loss of time. Is this woman an ambassador, as Gülseren argues, taking the lost souls away and taking them to where they belong? All the answers are hidden in this shady woman and time is decreasing from time to time, autumn leaves its place to a winter fairy tale.