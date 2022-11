Not Available

Demet and Özgür are married couple spending night full of nightmares. They are afraid to even mention each other of their ghosts who come to visit them every night. Finally, they decide to change their homes. Their daughter, Nisan, and their servants, also move to the Nightmares House, temporarily. However, the visits continue here. There is nothing left to do. It's time to face themselves, their fears and their ghosts. The real surprise is about their assistant Saniye Hanım.