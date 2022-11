Not Available

Cihan, who has been seeking a quiet house far from the city center, finds the mansion he needs at Sema Emlak, the well-known real estate agent of a village. After staying for a short time in the mansion, he realizes he is not alone there; the mansion also contains a specter. Fighting against the specter, he catches him. However, what is even more dreadful than the specter itself is the story of its own.