Kerem is going on vacation with his mother and sister. Kerem asks them to take a break on the road. When he returns, he cannot find his mother and brother. He waits for some sounds from the forest while he waits for his mother and brother to come. When he follows the voices and enters the forest, he finds himself in the Nightmare House. In the House of Nightmares awaits him from the Dark. Kerem will face his past and will want to correct what he has done.