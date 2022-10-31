Not Available

A bachelor party spirals out of control in Poland´s 3D answer to ´The Hangover´! Andrew (Boris Szyc) and Marta (Sonia Bohosiewicz) are about to get married. But on the stag night, Andrew finds himself drawn in to an evening of mischief. As the party kicks off, no one can anticipate the incredible and outrageous situations these guys are going to get into. Although there are obvious similarities between this and Hollywood mega-hit ´The Hangover´, the filmmakers say ´Kac Wawa´ was written first - AND is based on real events.