Not Available

This film is a parody of formerly known warriors through Saur Sepuh , Tutur Tinular, Si Buta dari Gua Hantu etc. Some of the 70s and 80s film warriors are shown: Kumbara Brama, Mantili, Si Buta dari Gua Hantu, Panji Tengkorak, Wiro Sableng and others. Even Fendy Pradana and Eli Ernawati, the original cast of Brama Kumbara and Mantili appear also.