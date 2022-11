Not Available

Aiko lives in a shrine with a sliding door that mysteriously is only half painted and thought during her childhood that she wanted to paint it. But the 17-year old Aiko now has no dreams about the future. Suddenly, a strange man appears before her. Aiko's grandfather and the shrine's chief priest offers the man to stay in the shrine, but Aiko isn't having any of it. But he realizes the kindness of the brusque young man and slowly comes to like him. What is his true identity?