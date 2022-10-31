Kacheri Arambam

Not Available

The film begins at a journey in train where Paari (Jeeva) looks back at everything. Cut to the beginning, one remote village in Ramanathapuram. Paari is a do-gooder helping everyone in need. A magnanimous man, he gives anything and everything to others if they ask for. Promising his dad (Azhagan Perumal) to earn more, Paari sets out to Chennai. But he faces more challenges. He meets a young girl Madhi (Poonam Bajwa) and falls in love with her. Some goons also cause trouble for Paari. Meanwhile, Sivamani (J D Chakravarthy), the dreaded but sophisticated don of the city is getting ready to marry Madhu. When the two stories meet, chaos ensue, it is now up to Paari and Sivamani to sort it out.