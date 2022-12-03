Not Available

A street cleaning artiste named Kachra becomes famous overnight due to his role in the pandemic, and this leads to people noticing his art and taking it more seriously. He decides to be humble and keep improving his craft but inevitable, fame starts changing him, and his family life starts getting affected. The film is shot in a mockumentary format to chronicle the life and origins of the viral sensation - Kachra Kumar. Only, he exists in a world where a cleaner can and does become an object of fame, but from our lens, he's almost famous, but not quite.