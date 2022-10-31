Not Available

TK, an undergrad returns home from London upon completing his studies there. As part of his research, he stops over at Istanbul to work on his thesis. There he chances upon a girl named Julia, a final year undergraduate student and the daughter of the Malaysian ambassador to Turkey, and knew it was love at first sight for him. However, Amran, Julia's classmate is also interested in her. When Julia starts receiving gifts anonymously, she began to wonder who it could be and has her heart swept away by the mysterious admirer, not knowing that it is actually from TK. Who will Julia choose in the end? Or will jealousy result in bad blood?