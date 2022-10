Not Available

Kadalora Kavithaigal (English: Coastal Poems) is a 1986 Indian Tamil language film starring Satyaraj, Rekha, Raja, Janagaraj and Kamala Kamesh and [1] The film was remade into Telugu as Aradhana with Chiranjeevi and Suhasini and in Kannada as Kaurava with B. C. Patil and Prema. This was debut film for Rekha, Raja and Ranjani. The film was a turning point in Actor Sathyaraj's career. It successfully completed 200 days in theaters.