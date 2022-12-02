Not Available

Deserted by his mother, teenaged Raju is adopted by Beeranikka, a Muslim ferryman. Raju soon starts accompanying Beeranikka in ferrying people. One day, he meets a young girl who is returning to her native town Kozhikode after the death of her mother. The girl invites Raju to Kozhikode where she would be staying with her father and uncle. Not interested in leaving the ferrying job, Raju rejects the invitation. A few days later, he finds himself in possession of an ornament which he thinks belongs to the girl. He travels to Kozhikode to return the ornament and finds the girl after many days of search. The girl does not recognise Raju and says the ornament does not belong to her. Disheartened, Raju returns to the ferry.