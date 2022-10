Not Available

An Indian Kannada crime film directed by Suri and produced by M. Chandru. The story revolves around Kaddipudi, a rowdy sheeter who yearns for a peaceful life. But politicians like Renukaji, his son Gaali and Shankarappa use him as a pawn for their selfish ends and don't allow him to lead a normal life. The hero becomes the reason for the incidents that occur in Uma's life.