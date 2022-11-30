Kaddu Mucchi

Not Available

Bengaluru boy Siddharth, aka Siddu (Vijay Suriya), is a happy-go-lucky guy brought up in a nuclear family. He wants to enjoy his life amid nature, but his father wants him to become the managing director of a prestigious construction company. Promising his father that he would take up the role after a year, Siddu decides to go to Theerthahalli, where he meets his dream girl, Aishwarya (Megha Shree). Siddu, who hails from a rich family, wants to marry an orthodox Aishwarya, but she is reluctant to accept his proposal. He tries every trick to win over Aishwarya, even ending up at her house as a marriage broker. Will he be able to win over Aishwarya and her family?