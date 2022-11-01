Kadha Thudarunnu

Not Available

This film is a touching meditation on those decisions that sometimes make and break your life, the process of moving on and looking forward to the end of that dark tunnel. Life looks all perky for Vidya (Mamta Mohandas) with a doting husband Shanavas (Asif Ali) whom she has dared to live with despite objections from both their families, and a pretty daughter Laya (Anikha). When Shanu who goes out into a rainy night to buy mangoes for the kid never comes back, the mother and daughter are left stranded in the middle of nowhere.