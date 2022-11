Not Available

Kadhal 2 Kalyanam is a Tamil-language romantic comedy film directed by newcomer Milind Rau that stars debutante Sathya, brother of Tamil actor Arya, and Divya Spandana in the lead roles, whilst, Jayashree, Nagendra Prasad, Kasthuri and Anuja Iyer play pivotal roles. Noted film critic Baradwaj Rangan had written the dialogues, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's score and soundtrack.