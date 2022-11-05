Kadhal Kottai

Not Available

Kamali (Devayani) lives with her sister and brother-in-law in Ooty and is searching for a job. While in Madras, her purse is stolen and she fears she has lost her university certificates. Surya (Ajith Kumar) who works in Jaipur finds the purse and sends it back to her, and a love develops through letters and phone calls. They agree to love each other without meeting, and Surya eventually moves to Madras for work. However Kamali's brother-in-law is pressuring her to marry a suitable man and Surya's boss keeps trying to seduce him. Eventually, Kamali and Surya unite through a run of coincidences.