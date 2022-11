Not Available

Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil: காதலிக்க நேரமில்லை English: No time to love) is a 1964 Tamil comedy film starring T. S. Balaiya, R. Muthuraman, Ravichandran, Nagesh and others. The film was directed by Sridhar with music by M.S.Viswanathan. The film was remade into Telugu as Preminchi Choodu in 1965 and into Hindi as Pyar Kiye Jaa in 1966. Actress Rajasree featured in all three versions