Kadinjool Kalyanam

Sudhakaran is a manager in an interstate bus office. He is in love with Ramani and they hope to get married when she finishes her studies. Sudhakaran's father, a palmist, reads Ramani's hand one day and predicts that a marriage between her and Sudhakaran will end in Sudhakaran's death. Ramani is heart broken but decides that she will not marry Sudhakaran. Panikkar notices his favorite employee's state of mind and promises to find him a bride worthy of his respect and love. Sudhakaran though hesitant gives into the suggestion and gets married to Hrudayakumari. Hrudayakumari, the new bride is a simple girl with the stubbornness and willfulness of a child. Her behaviour vexes Sudhakaran and his mother.