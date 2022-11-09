Kado Hari Jadi

Not Available

A young man wakes up chained to metal chair in a room painted a sickening shade of pink and illuminated by a single blinding block of neon lights placed at his right. A razor blade hangs on a string before him, and sharp pink pencils are aimed at his left eye and stomach. He does not know where he is or why he is there. Periodically, a beautiful young woman dressed in floral summer dress enters the room and performs cruel and calculated acts of seemingly senseless torture. Who is she? Why is she doing this? What has he done to deserve this? And most importantly, will he survive?